HORRIFIC: 82-Year-Old Out to ‘Pick Up a Turkey’ For Thanksgiving is Surrounded, Severely Beaten by ATV Gang of 30 to 40 Riders in Boston (VIDEO)

In a horrific event, an 82-year-old man whose daughter asked him to “pick out a turkey” was surrounded and beaten severely in Boston last week by an ATV and dirt bike gang that numbered between 30 and 40 riders, WCVB-TV is reporting.

The victim suffered severe and serious injuries and remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive, police said.

State police told WCVB that the ATV/dirt bike gang was on Boylston Street near Fenway Park last Thursday around 7:30 p.m. when the victim noticed the gang approaching him.

The gang then forced the victim up on the curb when some of the bikers smashed the windows of the victim’s car, the station said.

Even though the victim tried to drive away, some of the gang members followed him and resumed kicking and striking the victim’s vehicle, WCVB said.

At one point the elderly motorist got stuck on an off-ramp, rolled down his window and asked occupants of another vehicle for help, and with that the bikers began punching him through the open window.

Simultaneously, other riders kicked the victim’s car, threw a piece of pipe through the rear window and a large rock through another window police told WCVB.

More from the station:State police said the driver was eventually able to escape the traffic and attack at that location, driving to a nearby gas station where he got out of his car and fell to the ground.

Boston EMS responded and transported him to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he remained hospitalized days later.

“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” the victim’s daughter told WCVB. “You wouldn’t think that it would be a dangerous time for someone to be out.”

The man’s daughter added the following:

“He wasn’t doing anything wrong. He’s simply traveling somewhere, and then he gets attacked, and it’s heartbreaking for us to know that it’s not safe for our 82-year-old father to be out by himself. Discouraged at humanity in general to know that someone — or more than someone — can get together and beat on a defenseless elderly man.”

She also told WCVB that her family is viewing the crime as “an attempted murder. This wasn’t just some sort of assault. He could have really died.”

State police are asking “anyone who may have captured cell phone footage of the group or the incident, or who called 911 to report the incident, to call us … Anyone who has any such information, photos, or footage or who called 911 that night is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817,” the station said.

Police added for the benefit of possible witnesses that the incident took place on the following route: Park Drive, Boylston Street, Bowker Overpass, Storrow Drive (westbound); Soldiers Field Road (westbound), off-ramp to Cambridge Street by River Street Bridge and DoubleTree hotel in Allston, culminating at the Joe’s Kwik Market (formerly Speedway) on Cambridge Street in Allston (roughly 2.7 miles).

