HORRIFIC: 3 FIREFIGHTERS KILLED IN SUSPICIOUS ABANDONED BUILDING FIRE IN BALTIMORE (VIDEO)

Three firefighters with the Baltimore City Fire Department are dead and another remains in critical condition after a building collapsed​ and trapped them in a two-alarm fire early Monday morning.



Those losing their lives were Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement, “They made the ultimate sacrifice after responding to the blaze in a vacant home on the 200 block of South Stricker Street. The fourth EMT/firefighter, John McMaster, remains in the hospital on life support.”



“This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters,” the mayor added. “There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today.”

The firefighters were trapped inside when the building partially collapsed, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said. He noted one firefighter was immediately pulled out. Within an hour, two others were removed and transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.



The fire was reported as “one of the deadliest in the city’s history, according to the Baltimore Sun.



Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called the tragedy , Our worst nightmare. Effective Immediately, I have ordered flags lowered to half-mast in remembrance of these fallen heroes. I call on all Marylanders to honor the memories of these three brave souls, and pray for their families and fellow firefighters.”

