HORRIFIC: 3 Children Found Dead, 2 Hospitalized in Texas Home After Mother Allegedly Stabs Them to Death

Three children are dead and two others remain hospitalized Saturday after a horrific domestic incident in North Texas.

Ellis County, Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby said at a news briefing that authorities responding to a call around 4 p.m. Friday found three children dead inside a home in Italy, Texas.

Italy, Texas is located about 45 miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Two more children were taken to hospitals, he said. The ages, relationships to each other or their conditions were not immediately released.

The claim children are of elementary school age and were attacked with a knife by their mother, who was taken into custody, WFAA TV Reported.

The station cited sources with the Texas Child Protective Services agency, said all five children were siblings and were attacked when a social worker arrived at the house to investigate a report on the mother, who had been removed as their guardian, and was having banned visitations with them.

A Neighborhood resident and substitute teacher Tye Thomas told the Dallas Morning News four of the five victims attended a nearby Stafford Elementary School in Italy.

“When I found out who it was, I’m really sad because those kids — they were really good,” he said, noting that he had seen them earlier in the day.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” CPS spokesman Patrick Crimmins told the newspaper.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



