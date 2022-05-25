HORRIFIC: 18 Elementary Students and Teacher Dead in Ulvade, Texas School Shooting

Eighteen children were dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS). The shooting started around 11:30 a.m. Uvalde is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

TDPS said two adults were also dead, including a teacher. State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) told CNN that there might be another fatality but authorities have not confirmed it. The third adult is suspected to be the grandmother of the alleged shooter, where it is believed he shot her before entering the school. The grandmother was airlifted to San Antonio and was “still holding on” Tuesday evening, according to Texas Rangers.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said while holding back tears during a press conference Tuesday evening, “My heart is broken today. We’re a small community and we need your prayers to get through this.”

Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter was killed at the scene. A Border Patrol agent, who was close to the school shot the gunman before backup could arrive, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. “The suspect abandoned his vehicle with a handgun and possibly a rifle and he shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly”, Abbott added. Uvalde CISD Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said, “The shooter is believed to have acted alone.”

Abbott said “What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas.”

The shooter was identified by law enforcement sources and the governor as Salvador Ramo, a student at Uvalde High School. Authorities have recovered an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

President Joe Bid has spoken with Abbott to offer his assistance, White House officials said. Biden also ordered flags on all public property and at U.S. embassies to be flown at half-staff in memory of those killed.

Biden said at a press briefing Tuesday evening, “Tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them. Give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now.”

The National Counterterrorism Operations Center believes there is “no known terrorism nexus” at this time, according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News.

