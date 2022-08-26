HORRIFIC: 13-Year-Old Girl Charged in Fatal Beating of New York City Cab Driver [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING]

A horrific story coming out of liberal New York City as a 13-year-old girl has been charged for her involvement in the murder of a New York City cab driver. Horrific video shows her and others beating the man to death.

The driver, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was a married father of four.

According to the NYPD, the 13-year-old and four others had fled the cab without paying when they arrived at their destination.

The next steps turned ugly and extremely violent when Gymiah left the vehicle and began to chase them.

“This is NYC. A group of kids beat a NYC taxi driver to DEATH in broad daylight. Police have arrested two scumbags, and are searching for three other teenage girls, 13, 15, and 16 years old. To make it worse, they are charging the one who landed the fatal blow with manslaughter…”

[GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING] WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK:

This is NYC. A group of kids beat a NYC taxi driver to DEATH in broad daylight. Police have arrested two scumbags, and are searching for three other teenage girls, 13, 15, and 16 years old. To make it worse, they are charging the one who landed the fatal blow with manslaughter… pic.twitter.com/6eog2ouUF1 — Steve Oatley (@steveoatley) August 18, 2022

The oldest, Austin Amos, 20, has been charged with manslaughter as police believe that he was the one who delivered the fatal blow that you can see at the end of the above video. Which caused the driver to hit his head on the sidewalk when he fell backwards.

Amos’ friends Nickolas Porter, 20, and an unarmed 16-year-old girl have both been charged with robbery and assault for their roles in the killing, according to a report by The New York Post. Police are still searching for a 15-year-old female suspect who was involved in the mob style beating.

A fundraiser that was launched for Gyimah’s family has already raised more than $200,000.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...