HORRIFIC 100+ CAR PILE UP in Fort Worth, Texas During Ice Storm (VIDEO)

A horrific pile up and wreck in Fort Worth, Texas during a winter ice storm is sending chills up and down the spines of Americans watching from around the nation.
At least five people are dead after over 100+ vehicles were involved in a massive ice storm related wreck on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, police stated.
There were multiple semi trucks involved in the pile up, as you’ll see in the videos below.
Some of the videos you are about to see are shocking, horrific, and should not be viewed by children.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those in Forth Worth, Texas.