Honeymoon Over: McCarthy Gives FULL Support for Funding the Ukraine War

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has caved like a cheap accordion and just voiced his full support for funding the Ukraine war against Russia on his trip to Israel.

This will not go over well with Congressional members like Matt Gaetz, MGT, and Lauren Boebert.

The following is from Bloomberg:

Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave his most full-throated support for aiding Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion, in a heated exchange with a Russian news agency reporter in Jerusalem.

McCarthy has in the past called for further scrutiny of aid to Ukraine, responding in part to far-right members of the GOP who have been critical of US aiding Kyiv. Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee again in 2024, has also made critical comments about the US effort to defend Ukraine.

The speaker, on a trip to Israel was asked by a reporter from a Russian news agency if the US will curtail aid to Ukraine.

“I vote for aid for Ukraine, I support aid for Ukraine,” McCarthy said. “I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine, I do not support your killing of the children either.”

“You should pull out and I don’t think it’s right,” the speaker said. “We will continue to support. And I think the rest of the world sees it just as it is.”

