HOLY SH*T! NEWLY FOUND Hunter Biden Emails Now Link Metabiota (Ukrainian Biolab), China (Wuhan), and the CDC in Latest JACK MAXEY Release

JACK MAXEY continues to put out the truth while living in Switzerland for the safety of himself, his team, and his family as he and other experts he’s working with sift through the dumpster fire that is Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In a post on GETTR, Maxey posted a new email never before seen email to Hunter Biden from his office manager in Beijing. For the first time we have a link between Metabiota, the Ukrainian Biolabs company, China, and the CDC. This is truly unbelievable.

According to JACK MAXEY, Xiaoying was Hunter and Key Reid’s office manager in Beijing and he works for Metabiota in Wuhan, and formerly at a PA University and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Key Reid is the son of the late Democrat Senate Leader Harry Reid of Nevada. Check out what Maxey says below on this.

Maxey revealed this week that he now has uncovered more than 450gb of data from Hunter Biden’s hard drive that the President’s son thought he’d deleted off. This is truly groundbreaking.

Will the Department of Justice actually do something? Will your members of Congress and the United States Senate actually do something? Keep in mind Maxey gave copies of the hard drive to Senators and Congressman including Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley over a year ago.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated at The DC Patriot. Make sure you’re on GETTR, and follow our founder Matt Couch who was banned on Twitter for speaking the truth at GETTR HERE!

3.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...