HOLY HELL: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says No One is Serious About Running Against Joe Biden ‘Because He’s Done Such a Great Job’ (VIDEO)

It today’s version of the left is mentally insane, and we can prove it, wait until you hear what failed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says about President Joe Biden.

That’s right, the man who has his position in politics because his family owns the Hyatt Hotel chains and has billions said the unthinkable of the most failed President in American history since Jimmy Carter.

Pritzker was asked by the host, “So do you think he needs to make it official and say he’s running. So that there isn’t more speculation where people are considering other options.”

To which Pritzker responded with the most out of touch, delusional, moronic response imaginable.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s serious that’s actually considering running against Joe Biden because he’s done such a great job.”

Holy Hell, this is absurd. Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank, War with Russia/Ukraine, North Korea is firing off ballistic missiles on the regular, empty shelves, jobs haven’t returned, inflation is through the roof, gas prices are out of control, etc.

You’d have to be an absolute mental midget to vote for Joe Biden, which accounts for sadly at least 30 percent of Americans now days.

Watch the ridiculous interview below on CBS Face the Nation.

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



