HOLY HELL: Biden Says ‘I May Be a White Boy, but I’m Not Stupid’ at Black History Month Event (VIDEO)

President Biden is in the news again, and this is one of course the mainstream media isn’t covering. As usual it makes him look like a ginormous idiot stick.
“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.”
The words were uttered in a cringeworthy attempt at self-deprecating humor during an event celebrating Black History Month.
The 80-year-old president made this bizarre remark moments after joking that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is black, no longer talks with him.
“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is … you think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said, referring to a group of African American fraternities and sororities.
Jeffries “is here in spite of the fact that when he ran the first time, I campaigned for him,” the president added before giving a shout-out to Congressional Black Caucus chairman Steven Horsford (D-Nev.).
“I campaigned for him too. You know what this means is, they don’t talk to me anymore,” Biden said. “I’m only kidding.”
The oldest president in American history continues making awkward comments about racial issues on a regular basis.
In January of 2022, Biden told students at historically Black colleges in Atlanta that he was arrested during a civil rights protest. Which isn’t true, and there’s zero evidence to support this.
Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.
WATCH:
