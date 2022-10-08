Hollywood Turns on Vice President Kamala Harris, Likely Signaling the End of Her Political Career (VIDEO)

Officially, Hollywood had turned on Vice President Kamala Harris, and most likely has ended her political career, especially if Biden lives​ to run for office again.

It was a clever and ultra-liberal effort by folks at the Daily Show who done the damage with one video. You cannot unsee the video one you have seen it and it absolutely ruins her political viability in the future. The Daily Show air Monday through Thursday each week on Comedy Central and simultaneously on Parmount+.

The Daily Show compared Harris to the fictional Vice President Selina Meyer from HBO’s ‘VEEP’ comedy, which is about an inept politician and her inept staff.

Some of the quotes below are from the sitting vice president and some are from the TV show VEEP. You might try to guess which ones are from Kamala before you watch the video below.

“My fellow Americans, words have many meanings, and sometimes instead of conveying our meaning, they can suggest other meanings.”

“When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community.”

“Well, we are the United States of America because we are united, and we are states.”

“I’m talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it, there is a great significance to the passage of time.”

“Whatever we have in store cannot be known. The past was once the future, the future is, I should say, unknown.”

“We gotta take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have to take it seriously.”

“Obesity is a serious disease and it needs to be taken seriously.”

“You need to get to go, and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work, and get home.”

“I hope that clarifies the issue and this can be the last word on those words.”

Certain issues are just settled, no that’s right, and that’s why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times.”

The Veep reboot looks amazing pic.twitter.com/6qwJdcmFBA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2022

But it just wasn’t just the Daily Show. Bill Maher said on his show, ‘Real Time,’ “What I could see is replacing the Vice President. Because she’s just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work out. And, I don’t know that’s been done before on a ticket.

“I just think she’s a bad politician.

“I think she’s a very bright person, but I don’t know. I can see them doing that because a lot of the problem with ‘Biden being old,’ is, oh, if he dies, then you’re going to get this person,” Maher added.

Bill Maher explains why he thinks @JoeBiden should drop @KamalaHarris from 2024 ticket.



"She's just not very popular, anywhere," Maher said. "I just think she's a bad politician." pic.twitter.com/0mccUqaHCC — Matt Clark (@MattClarkReport) October 1, 2022

