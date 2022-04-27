HOLLYWOOD STAR RELEASES INSPIRATIONAL VIDEO ENCOURAGING TO STAY PRAYED UP (VIDEO)

Actor Mark Wahlberg has just released an amazing inspiration video on ​Instagram in which he encourages his fans to “stay prayed up,” saying that he’s “been getting a lot of messages from people who have been praying every day and finding peace.” Wahlberg said he’s been using an app called the ‘Hallow app’ to guide his prayer time, something that has led to fans “sending wonderful messages about doing the rosary with me.”



Although it’s still safe to be a Christian in America, for now, at least, it can be hard for actors in Hollywood to be open about expressing their faith.



For example, Actor Matthew McConaughey said when speaking to Joe Rogan, “I have had moments where I was on stage receiving an award in front of my peers in Hollywood, and there were people in the crowd that I have prayed with before dinners many times, and when I thanked God, I saw some of those people go to clap, but then notice that, ‘bag things on my resume’ and sit back on their hands.”



Fortunately, both Mcconaughey and Wahlberg are open and honest about their faith and have used their platforms to encourage others to remain strong in their faith and continue praying.



Wahlberg, in addition to the Instagram video, has even went so far as to produce a movie called “Father Stu” in which he reminds viewers of the necessity of grace and shows a beautiful story of redemption.



In regards to the movie Wahlberg said, “This movie has a very clear message that we are not going to give up on people. We are not going to turn our backs on people because of mistakes that they’ve made. We are going to tell people and encourage people that nobody is beyond redemption and that we support you, we love you, we accept you for who you are.”



Wahlberg continued, “You cannot give up on people and people are so quick to turn their backs on people. And negativity as a whole has just been amplified in a way that it’s really hard to remind people of the importance of loving and supporting people. People can do incredible things.”



“If this is a movie that really changes people’s lives and motivates them and inspires them to do great things, you know, all I really gotta do is convert one person, and I get to go through the pearly gates.



So, If I can continue to do that in a major way, remaining humble and just doing it for all the right reasons, then I would much rather have that be my legacy than being the biggest box office star in the world. I would like to have a legacy that I had a positive impact on some people,” Wahlberg concluded.



It is nice to see someone like Mark Wahlberg is open and honest about his faith and doesn’t try to hide it. He is doing the opposite by sharing his faith. He could be spending all his time pushing his career in Hollywood, but rather he is using his platform, that he has worked so hard far, to emphasize God’s glory, rather than his acting, as a true inspirations and role model in doing so.

We are thankful for Wahlberg for sharing his faith, as people in his career that do that are few and far between.

