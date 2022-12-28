HODGE TWINS: ‘They Chased Away a White Police Officer’

In insane moment where a group of thugs chased down a white police officer, ensuing chaos, and lawlessness unfolded over the weekend.
Police were on the scene of an attempted murder, when all of a sudden they were chased and attacked by rogue bystanders.
Check out the response from our friends The Hodge Twins.
Kevin: “People going wild…I shouldn’t be laughing. This guy is like man what’s wrong with these people. There is such thing as too much diversity.”
Keith: “Is white flight racist?”
Kevin: “Out of all those people there was only one rational adult. The one that was saying leave him alone.”
Keith: “This one guy said get your white face out of here.”
Kevin: “One of em even said it’s not safe for white people around here. It’s not safe for anyone around there.”
Keith: “We bout to go into 2023 and we got a group of people talking to another race as if they are inferior.”
Kevin: “They say white supremacy is a problem in this country, I seriously doubt. A white supremacy doesn’t dictate how successful I am.”
Keith: “White supremacy is not hurting black people what’s hurting black people is ignorance.”
Watch the insane video below from The Hodge Twins show.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go