Hodge Twins Break Down Kanye West ‘Ye’ and Alex Jones and It’s the Funniest Damn Thing We’ve Seen This Week [VIDEO INSIDE]

The Hodge Twins are funny, we all know that, but watching these two patriots trying to break down the insanity of Kanye West on Alex Jones with Nick Fuentes and the circus is one of the funniest damn things we’ve seen in years.

Watching this broken down in different segments and when you look at what Kanye really said, it’s even more crazy folks.

Kevin: “This goes without saying, I know evil people have done good things but…did he say he invented the roads?”

Keith: “Man there was roads long before Hitler came around…I guess they called them paths.”

Kevin: “He invented concentration camps.”

Keith: “Needless to say, even the worst people that’s existed on this planet, have at one point in time done one thing nice.”

Kevin: “Why is that your hill to die on? Somebody that evil and demonic would never invent anything that would enrich anyones lives.”

WATCH:

