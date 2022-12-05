News

Hodge Twins Break Down Kanye West ‘Ye’ and Alex Jones and It’s the Funniest Damn Thing We’ve Seen This Week [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Brick Tamland - Leave a Comment

The Hodge Twins are funny, we all know that, but watching these two patriots trying to break down the insanity of Kanye West on Alex Jones with Nick Fuentes and the circus is one of the funniest damn things we’ve seen in years.

Watching this broken down in different segments and when you look at what Kanye really said, it’s even more crazy folks.

Kevin: “This goes without saying, I know evil people have done good things but…did he say he invented the roads?”

Keith: “Man there was roads long before Hitler came around…I guess they called them paths.”

Kevin: “He invented concentration camps.”

Keith: “Needless to say, even the worst people that’s existed on this planet, have at one point in time done one thing nice.”

Kevin: “Why is that your hill to die on? Somebody that evil and demonic would never invent anything that would enrich anyones lives.” 

New Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

Related Posts

Democrat State Senator in West Virginia Can’t Take Anymore, Switches to Republican Party

Marxist Ideology, Domestic Violence Stereotypes Are Nuking the Nuclear Family

Obama’s Freudian Slip in Georgia is Absolutely HILARIOUS and SLAMS Biden Without Realizing it [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Brick Tamland

View all posts by Brick Tamland →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments