Hobby Lobby Triggers Liberals With Full Page Ads Across America for God and Country: ‘Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord’

The radical left is in an uproar because Christian owned and operated Hobby Lobby did what they’ve done many times in the past, reminded America of who we truly are!

The hobby and craft retail giant took out a full page ad in newspapers across America saying that America is better when ran by those that believe in God. Who can honestly argue with this? Radical lunatic liberals, that’s who, and yes they’re arguing and angry.

Here’s the ad taken out by Hobby Lobby, with hurtful things such as “One Nation Under God” and “Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord.” We’re being sarcastic, we know those aren’t hurtful, in fact they’re wonderful unless your a pronoun using nut job.

Check out what these lunatics had to say below.

It’s wild how, the easiest way you can fight Christian-fascism is by not shopping at Chic-Fil-A or Hobby Lobby, and we have to constantly remind people to get their chicken sandwiches and picture frames anywhere else. https://t.co/YTurdXTj9s — Matty! (@MattytheMouse) July 19, 2022

The laughable tantrums of these loons just kept going, check these out.

Raise your hand if you will #BoycottWalgreens, Hobby Lobby, Fox News, and ANY company using their BS to control women. 🖐️ — Trending Liberal (@TrendingLiberal) July 19, 2022

Hobby Lobby covers Viagra,

but not IUD;

bc a fertilized egg is clearly God's will

but impotency clearly isn't. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 18, 2022 Here’s one where this guy is super mad because Hobby Lobby suggested that only Christians are qualified to lead this nation. Have you seen what’s happened the last 18 months you ginormous idiot sticks?

A newspaper ad by Hobby Lobby tacitly suggesting that only Christians are qualified to lead this nation. Just in case you were wondering where things are headed. pic.twitter.com/kvw86GpXyu — Chet Sloski (@CSloski) July 18, 2022

This is just a daily reminder for those of you who have some sanity to stop the cancel culture insanity, wokeism is a disease, and to support places like Hobby Lobby, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A and others who aren’t insane and value God in America.

