Hobby Lobby Triggers Liberals With Full Page Ads Across America for God and Country: ‘Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord’

The radical left is in an uproar because Christian owned and operated Hobby Lobby did what they’ve done many times in the past, reminded America of who we truly are!
The hobby and craft retail giant took out a full page ad in newspapers across America saying that America is better when ran by those that believe in God. Who can honestly argue with this? Radical lunatic liberals, that’s who, and yes they’re arguing and angry.
Here’s the ad taken out by Hobby Lobby, with hurtful things such as “One Nation Under God” and “Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord.” We’re being sarcastic, we know those aren’t hurtful, in fact they’re wonderful unless your a pronoun using nut job.
Check out what these lunatics had to say below.
The laughable tantrums of these loons just kept going, check these out.
This is just a daily reminder for those of you who have some sanity to stop the cancel culture insanity, wokeism is a disease, and to support places like Hobby Lobby, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A and others who aren’t insane and value God in America.
