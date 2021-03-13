Hispanics Defend Speedy Gonzales After NY Times Columnists Calls for his Cancellation

The outrage of the silly minded fools on the left is at an all time high with Joe Biden sitting in the White House. We knew this would happen, but the degree of cancel culture has now reached a level of stupid no one thought possible, not even me.

Now multiple high profile Hispanic celebrities are standing up for the lefts call to cancel Looney Tunes legend Speedy Gonzales.

A New York Times columnists who also penned the piece about canceling Dr. Seuss books is at it again, this time calling for the cancellation of beloved Looney Tunes star Speedy Gonzales.

“I loved watching Speedy Gonzales growing up,” wrote one user, @soytaquitobelle. “He always outsmarted the ones trying to catch him or attack him. I’m Mexican. I don’t want him ‘cancelled.’”

Gabriel Iglesias, one of the funniest men on the planet chimed in on the idiocy of the cancel culture on social media.

Gabriel’s nickname is Fluffy, because he’s a large man, who by the way I’ll give credit to, he’s lost quite a bit of weight recently, and he’s someone I’d love to grab a beer and dinner with and just talk shop about life.

“Does this mean they are gonna try to cancel Fluffy too?” he tweeted, using a nickname for himself. “U can’t catch me cancel culture. I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico.”

I am the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space Jam. Does this mean they are gonna try to cancel Fluffy too? U can’t catch me cancel culture. I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico 💨 pic.twitter.com/Ov4wjO00kM — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) March 7, 2021

Shortly after this, Charles Blow the same New York Times columnist who attacked Dr. Seuss and Speedy Gonzales took a shot at Pepe Le Pew. You can’t make this up anymore America.

“Really? We’re doing this?” wrote voice actor Victor Melin. “The Speedy Gonzales discourse? Let me be clear, Most, if not, a MAJORITY of us Hispanics and Latinos freaking LOVE Speedy. I grew up in a Mexican/Salvadoran household in which we ADORED him and still do. He ain’t offensive. STOP IT!!!”

Really? We're doing this? The Speedy Gonzales discourse? Let me be clear, Most, if not, a MAJORITY of us Hispanics and Latinos freaking LOVE Speedy. I grew up in a Mexican/Salvadoran household in which we ADORED him and still do. He ain't offensive. STOP IT!!! — Victor Melin VA (@VictorMelinVA) March 6, 2021

“I did not like getting called ‘Speedy Gonzalez’ by the all-white coaches and teammates on my Y baseball team, with them adding “ANDA-LAY ANDA-LAY!”,” wrote Moisés Chiullán. “…bc I’m not Mexican, I’m Cuban. I f—— love Speedy Gonzalez.”

To weigh in on Speedy Gonzalez Discourse: The Return…I did not like getting called “Speedy Gonzalez” by the all-white coaches and teammates on my Y baseball team, with them adding “ANDA-LAY ANDA-LAY!”



…bc I’m not Mexican, I’m Cuban. I fucking love Speedy Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/0WvWqa3tRq — Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) March 7, 2021

You see America, Cancel Culture isn’t working anymore. EVERYONE is sick of it! Except for the Media and a few dead brained liberals!

