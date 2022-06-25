Hillary Says She Has No Intentions of Running in 2024… She’s Running Then

While Donald Trump hasn’t declared he’s running, he is indicating he will soon announce his 2024 candidacy. Many think it could very well be a repeat of 2016, but with even more chaos, criticisms, and attack flying back and forth across the un-bipartisan aisle.

Clinton has also discussed Biden and “our democracy” and recently said that a 2024 run was, for her, “out of the question.” Speaking on that She said, “No, out of the question. First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”

But do Americans really believe that Biden will run again? I think not.

Although, Clinton might be saying that she has no intention of running, she still seems to be wringing her hands about the presidency and hasn’t by any means cast the thought of the White House from her mind.

This is like a guest on Gutfeld said recently, any person who has run for and lost the presidency, they will never give up and will run as long as they live.

A good example, as recently as 2020, Hillary was still muttering about how her 2016 election was stolen from her, telling the Atlantic, at various points in an interview said, “There was a widespread understanding that this election (in 2016) was not on the level. We still don’t know what really happened.”

Continuing Clinton said “There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover. But you don’t win by three million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’ That was a deep sense of unease.”

“I really did feel sometimes like the tree falling in the forest. I believed he was a puppet of Putin. I believed that there was a relevant, important information in his tax returns. I believed he did not have the temperament to be president, he was unfit, not a partisan comment, but an assessment of him,” she added.

So Hillary might be saying that she’s not running, but the presidency doesn’t appear to be all that far from her mind.

Further, the “our democracy” line is one she continues to use in her attacks on Donald Trump, as she added in her Financial Times interview that “our democracy” is on the verge of dying.

She said to the Financial Times, “We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window. Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

So whatever Democrat PR group is managing what she says and why must have found that “our democracy” plays well with whatever audience she’s trying to keep a grip on for when she doesn’t run for the presidency yet again in 2024.

Either that or Hillary is actually being sincere and cares deeply about “our democracy.” But who believes that?

