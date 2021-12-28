Hillary might yet again be running For President.

Is Hillary Clinton ramping up early for a 2024 presidential run? The twice-failed presidential candidate appeared on the Today show, Sunday, December 11th. She read the 2016 acceptance speech, she would have read, if she would have won.

Clinton choked up as she finally read the victory speech she never got to deliver. The former first lady would have paid tribute to her late mother had she won the 2016 presidential election.

“I dream of going up to her and sitting down next to her, taking her in my arms and saying look at me, listen to me,” Clinton read. “As hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States.” Instead, Clinton had to deliver a somber concession speech.

Since President Biden still has not been able to get control of rising inflation, present a strategy to deal with threats coming from Russia & China, develop a plan to deal with out of control crime in urban areas, or get out from under the fall out of the failed Afghanistan withdrawal ETC, Hillary appears to have awakened from her perpetual depression, gearing up for a third run for the Oval Office.

In addition to subsequent policy interviews, Clinton just posted two photos of Christmas at the White House this past weekend.

Hillary has apparently been reaching out to some donors from what we are hearing. With all Clinton’s activity, even prior to Hillary’s posts this weekend, some influencers on Twitter are already convinced she’s is preparing to make another run for the White House.

The question is, will the Democratic party stick with or abandon Joe Biden for Kamala? Or is Harris so unqualified that the establishment is actually going to try the Clinton card again 24?

It’s going to be interesting for sure and could blow up in their collective faces with the Democratic party splintering, right before the elections.

