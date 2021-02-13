Hillary Clinton Splashes Into Impeachment With The Worst Anti-Trump Tweet Imaginable

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial this week, writing in a tweet that if the Senate does not convict the former president, it will only be because “the jury includes his co-conspirators.”

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” Clinton, the former secretary of state, tweeted Wednesday morning. “It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.”

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Her tweet came before the second day of Trump’s impeachment trial, during which Democratic impeachment managers played never-before-seen footage showing how close rioters came to lawmakers during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Fox News host Chris Wallace echoed a similar tone and also went after Trump.

During a segment this week, Wallace applauded Democrats’ efforts in the Senate impeachment trial and said they have made some “very good” arguments in favor of convicting Trump.

Wallace said the Democrats’ impeachment managers have made “strong” and “emotional” arguments against Trump.

“I thought it was a very powerful opening,” Wallace said. “It had a lot of substance to it. It had a lot of technological slickness to it. The video of the events of January 6. The use of graphics to make the point about what’s in the Constitution. The historical precedent,” Wallace began.

“I thought what was particularly in a legal, as opposed to the emotional side, in a very strict legal argument. I thought Joe Neguse, the congressman from Colorado, made a particularly strong argument,” he said.

“What he did, he took a conservative legal philosophy, originalism, textualism, read the Constitution exactly as it was written, and used that against the president,” he continued.

“I thought his close was very strong. ‘What happened on January 6,’ he said, ‘is the framers’ worst nightmare come to life,’ and that a president can’t enflame insurrection and run away. You are going to hear this over and over again — ‘January exception.’ The idea that a president commits crimes, allegedly, and then leaves office, and somehow he’s thereby off the hook,” Wallace said.

“I will say one last thing as someone who’s covered a lot of trials. When you hear one side’s argument it seems like that’s overwhelming — and how could there be any argument on the other side?” Wallace smugly asked.

He concluded: “The defense is going to take two hours now to present the reasons why this trial shouldn’t be held, and I’m sure they will make a lot of good points, too. So let’s just wait and listen.”

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...