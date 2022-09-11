Hillary Clinton Says She Won’t Run for President in 2024, or Ever Again: Do You Believe Her?

Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate in 2016, when asked by a CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnel on Tuesday night if she would be running for president stated, “No, no. I won’t be running for president in 2024 or ever again.

Clinton continued, “But I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions. She is a longtime Democrat and wife of former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton has continually criticized former President who defeated her in 2016. Clinton suggested in the interview that she would not run if Trump decided to run for president in 2024 and she said “He should be soundly defeated.”

Other than the 2016 loss, Clinton was defeated in the Democrat Party’s 2008 primary by then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

Also in the interview, the controversy surrounding her private email server was discussed. In late 2016, Clinton was under federal investigation for handling classified information and questions about why she had a private email server after leaving her position as Secretary of State.

Then FBI Director James Comey said in a news conference in July 2016 that 110 emails from 52 email chains had classified information, including “Top Secret” information.

Ultimately, Comey recommended that she not faced prosecution. However, he said that Clinton and her team were careless.

Clinton told CBS News, “I was cleared and Comey just kept talking and talking. And then came up with a new reason to talk some more 10 days before the election.”

FBI agents took allegedly classified documents and materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence during an August raid, according to an unsealed warrant and property receipt. The former president said he had a standing order to declassify documents while he was still president and has pointed to a January 19,2021 executive order to declassify materials relating to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Since the raid, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has provided little insight into why the documents were taken or what they contained. A warrant said Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice charges and Espionage Act violations, which the former President has said is a politically motivated move to wound his presidential aspirations.

Clinton claimed in the interview, “So I think it’s a really different comparison to what’s going on here when it appears that the Justice Department said the FBI had been incredibly patient, quiet, careful, until they finally apparently thought that national security was at stake,” as she compared her emails to the DOJ’s current investigation.

