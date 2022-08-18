Hillary Clinton Mocks Justice Department and Conservatives by Selling ‘But Her Emails’ Merchandise

So what do you do after an unheard of and unprecedented FBI raid on a former President and future presidential candidate of a major parties home? You celebrate by gloating that you faced no charges for committing multiple felonies and getting off, at least that’s what Hillary Clinton does.

Grandma Death is now selling “But Her Emails” merchandise, hats and shirts, and literally throwing it in your face that she deleted 33,000 emails, destroyed dozens of laptops and cell phones, all while having federal preservation orders in play. She’s laughing at you, she’s above the law, and she knows it.

Hillary Clinton, because she just can’t help herself, gloated: “Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!

“That was fast—I’m told hats are now sold out. We’ll re-stock ASAP. In the meantime, know that we’ve got shirts, too.”

Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values.



Just saying!https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rflM8fTAbw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2022

How bad is it when even former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned in shame made this statement:

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said: “DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations.”

Former Dem presidential candidate Andrew Yang said: “I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible. But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment.

Joe Walsh said:

“Republican insiders, donors, & elected officials are seriously bumming out tonight because this FBI raid pretty much locked up the 2024 nomination for Trump.”

“I’ve heard from so many GOP voters tonight who were cooling a bit these past few months on Trump but who are so pissed off about this raid and are back to completely & enthusiastically all in with their support for him. I’m just the messenger.”

Eric Trump said he was “the guy that got the call this morning.”

“I called my father and let him know that it happened,” Trump said.

“So I was involved in this all day.

“To have 30 FBI agents — actually, more than that —descend on Mar-a-Lago give absolutely, you know, no notice. Go through the gate, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet.

“You know, they broke into a safe. He didn’t even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break.”

“You’d have, you know, newspaper articles, pictures, notes from us. When my mom passed away a couple of weeks ago, you know, he still had all the notes,” Trump said.

“You know, over the years they’ve been saved all the notes that she had ever written him. Hey, man, it’s a beautiful thing. My father saves clippings and things like that.”

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...