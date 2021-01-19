Hillary Clinton: I Would Love to See if Trump ‘Was Talking to Putin the Day That the Insurgents Invaded Our Capitol’

As if Hillary Clinton’s rhetoric wasn’t bizarre enough, she’s now claiming that she thinks President Trump was talking to Vladimir Putin during the Capitol events that took place on January 6th.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday that she wants to see if President Trump “was talking to” Russian President Vladimir Putin on “the day that insurgents invaded our Capitol.”

Clinton told Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on the former senator’s podcast “You and Me Both” that she hopes to see Trump’s phone records to determine if he spoke with Putin on Jan. 6, the day a mob of his supporters raided the Capitol in deadly riots.

Clinton said she agreed with Pelosi that Congress should create a panel similar to the 9/11 Commission to investigate what happened on Jan. 6 and whether any connections between the president and Russia were possible.

“We learned a lot about our system of government over the last four years with a president who disdains democracy, and as you have said numerous times has other agendas,” Clinton said. “What they all are, I don’t think we yet know.”

“I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” she continued. “I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.”

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree:



Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump's ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

You can read more of this insanity from our friends at The Hill.

