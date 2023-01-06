Hillary Clinton Has a New Job, Will You Send Your Kids Here?

Just when you thought Hillary Clinton might go away, and just fade off into the sunset or oblivion, nope not this time. She’s got a new job, and one where she can continue to tarnish the minds of young people.

Columbia University has asked the former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and former presidential candidate to join the teaching staff as a professor and presidential fellow. Well of course they have.

Clinton announced on Thursday that she has accepted a position at Columbia University’s invitation and will teach courses on international and public affairs.

Fox News reported that, additionally, Clinton joined Columbia’s World Projects program as a presidential fellow.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” Clinton tweeted.

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall https://t.co/pcRtPFrDUL — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 5, 2023

Clinton continued…

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts.”

University President Lee C. Bollinger confirmed the plan to add Clinton to Columbia’s teaching team.

Former Secretary of State @HillaryClinton will join the Columbia community as Professor of Practice at @ColumbiaSIPA and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects, President Lee C. Bollinger announced today. https://t.co/mYFU3grfd4 pic.twitter.com/jLIyNzzBIb — Columbia University (@Columbia) January 5, 2023

Lauding Clinton’s accomplishments, Bollinger wrote:

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States,” said Bollinger. “Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as Secretary of State, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns.”

Bollinger added: “Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good.”

Clinton will formally join Columbia’s teaching staff in the fall of 2023.

Thanks to our friends at ResisttheMainstream.com for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



