Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Launch ‘Gutsy’ Television Series on Apple TV Says Staying With Bill After Cheating Was Her ‘Gutsiest’ Decision

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have launched a new TV series called “Gusty” on Apple TV. The series follows the mother-daughter due as they feature “gutsy” women who inspire them. Oh God, this should be a train wreck.

The series shows the Clintons meeting female artists, activists, and community leaders.

Some of the women include Kim Kardashian, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (ContraPoints), Gloria Steinem, Megan Thee Stallion, and Symone (Reggie Gavin).

We’re sure you’re all rushing out right now to watch this blockbuster series.

Chelsea Clinton shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she “admired” Kardashian. “I have long admired Kim’s commitment to criminal justice reform,” she said.

You do realize Kim Kardashia

“I knew she’d gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people’s efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful. … I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is.”

Hillary chimed in about how she loved doing the show with her daughter.

“I was nervous,” the former first lady shared. “Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together.”

In #Gutsy, Chelsea and Hillary Clinton engage female stars, activists, and community leaders making positive change, but the Apple TV+ docuseries also pulls back the curtain on two very private and very, yes, gutsy women themselves. https://t.co/CfUAQThEZB Story by @clarissanyc1 pic.twitter.com/ipytBuvvUc — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 23, 2022

“I’ve been interviewed, I don’t know, a million times,” Hillary said. “But never have I been the interviewer. … And so, for me, this was an incredible experience to step beyond anything I’d ever done before — to really watch the art of making something. And I loved that part of it.”

Would you watch this America, or throw up in your mouth if you tried?

