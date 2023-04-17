News

HILARIOUS VIDEO Shows Alex Jones and Jack Posobiec Arguing Over Who Gets to Marry My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at Minds Fest!

by Matt Couch

A hilarious video has emerged from Minds Fest that was held over the weekend, and it’s must see TV.

The video shows InfoWars founder Alex Jones on a panel with Human Events Publisher Jack Posobiec arguing over who gets to marry My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Jones even jokes that two years ago Posobiec married Lindell in Las Vegas.

Check out the hilarious back and forth below between the two friends.

WATCH:

