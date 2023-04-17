HILARIOUS VIDEO Shows Alex Jones and Jack Posobiec Arguing Over Who Gets to Marry My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at Minds Fest!

A hilarious video has emerged from Minds Fest that was held over the weekend, and it’s must see TV.
The video shows InfoWars founder Alex Jones on a panel with Human Events Publisher Jack Posobiec arguing over who gets to marry My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Jones even jokes that two years ago Posobiec married Lindell in Las Vegas.
Check out the hilarious back and forth below between the two friends.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
I get paid between $145 and $395 an hour online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining it I easily made $23,000 with no online skills. Just try it on the companion page.
.
.
For Details—————————➤ https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
While some argue that it is unfair to allow biological men to compete against women, others believe that transgender women should be allowed to participate.
Now country music star Riley Green has removed Bud Light from the lyrics of one of his hit songs.