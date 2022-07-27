Hilarious Tweet War Between Dr. Oz and John Fetterman in U.S. Pennsylvania Senate Race

A hilarious tweet war has ensued between two U.S. Senate candidates in the great state of Pennsylvania as Dr Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are going at it on Twitter in quite the spat.

Fetterman keeps tweeting and talking about how many times he has to fill up his vehicle, and Oz apparently decided he’s had enough of the nonsense.

Fetterman, a Democrat posted a picture of insane gas prices, and said he would stand up to the special interest groups where Oz wouldn’t. Fetterman does realize our gas prices were just fine until the Democrats took control over our government in 2020, right?

Filled up the ram… Over $100

WHAT?!?! Dr. Oz won’t stand up to the special interests + corporate executives who are raising prices on us, but I will

Curious as to why you have to fill up your tank so often when you're not out on the campaign trail meeting with Pennsylvanians. https://t.co/gdPNrZX9P1 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) July 26, 2022

Dr. Oz fired back with “Curious as to why you have to fill up your tank so often when you’re not out on the campaign trail meeting with Pennsylvanians.”

Which prompted Fetterman to have this hilarious response as these two Senate candidates go at it.

“Dude, you’re literally from Jersey. I bet you don’t even know how to pump your own gas.”

Dude, you're literally from Jersey. I bet you don't even know how to pump your own gas. https://t.co/Vm1xKK1Gdy — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 26, 2022

So a world renowned cardiologist doesn’t know how to pump his own gas? It seems the only thing Fetterman has to say to Oz is that he was born in New Jersey. Fetterman and the Democrats have worked hard to destroy America in just 18 months. Don’t let them blame it all on Biden, they are pulling the puppet strings on sleepy Joe!

