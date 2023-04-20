HILARIOUS! Rosie O’Donnell Says She Won’t Go on ‘The View’ Again Because It’s Too Conservative

Former co-host of “The View” and notorious Trump hater, Rosie O’Donnell, unleashed a tirade on the leftist show that she abandoned almost a decade ago. Speaking on Brooke Shields’ podcast “Now What? With Brooke Shields”, the venomous actress made it crystal clear that she had no intentions of returning to the ABC show, ever.

O’Donnell told Shields, “I know this – it’s not the best use of my talent to get in a show where I have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.” Insinuating that her basic principles were compromised on a show that she believed to be too conservative, she went on to say, “It was not something that I would ever do again. It’s nothing I’d want to do again. I can say that.”

She then went on to complain about her former co-host, conservative commentator Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and how she was forced to debate her in 2007 over the Iraq War and then take on co-host Whoopi Goldberg regarding Bill Cosby, according to the New York Post.

“Elisabeth Hasselbeck was on there and Bill Geddie was the producer of an all-woman’s talk show with supposedly a woman’s voice was a man, an old, cis, white man, Republican who was against everything that I believed in and stood for, and he loved Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and would go into her little dressing room and give her notes and talking points of the Republican press that they would release daily,” O’Donnell complained.

“I was trying to get her to feel more than to fact, I’m like, ‘But what do you feel about this?’ I tried. Here’s what I did. When I took the job, I said to myself, I’m going to love her no matter what. I took her to her first Broadway show, I took her kids to see the Nickelodeon shows with me and my kids, I had her to my house,” the actress recounted.

“And then one day on the show, she [Hasselbeck] kind of threw me under the bus and I was like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ O’Donnell added. “I finished the show, got my coat, walked out, and said, ‘I’m not going back’ – and I didn’t until a few years later when they asked me to come back. And Whoopi [Goldberg] was on it and we clashed in ways that I was shocked by.”

Last summer, Hasselbeck made a return to “The View” and O’Donnell took to TikTok, calling her comeback “strange.” “I remembered why I don’t want to watch it with her anymore,” she sneered, according to the New York Post. “Her little Post-It notes, I don’t know.”

O’Donnell first appeared as a co-host on “The View” during its 10th season from 2006-2007. She eventually returned in 2014 but that stay was very short and she left months later leaving some to conclude that the comedian has trouble getting along with just about everyone. Clearly, her stint on “The View” was not without its drama, and it seems that even after all these years, the Trump-hating actress is still holding a grudge.

You can listen to the Podcast HERE.

