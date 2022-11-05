Hilarious Photo of Angry Twitter Employees Goes Viral Listening to Elon Musk Talk [PHOTOS INSIDE]

As you know by now, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and bought the financially struggling tech giant for $44 billion. The privileged employees are not happy with their new captain, and its’ hilarious to watch it unfold.

The dolts working at Twitter even sent a letter with a list of their demands, that worked out well as Musk fired nearly 4,000 of them on Friday.

Musk then went and posted a picture of him walking into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a massive kitchen sink with the tweet saying “Let that sink in!” triggering liberals and Twitter employees.

“Banks have started to send $13 billion in cash backing Musk’s takeover of Twitter in a sign that the deal is on track to close by the end of the week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter,” Missy Crane wrote for WayneDupree.Com.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg, this viral photo of Twitter employees super mad is just icing on the cake for conservatives that have been silenced and censored by the tech giant.

Crane continued, “Once final closing conditions are met, the funds will be made available for Musk to execute the transaction by the Friday deadline, the report added.”

Both Bank of America and Barclays had declined to provide comment on the report when Reuters reached out to them, while Morgan Stanley simply didn’t reply to any requests at all.

While Musk was at headquarters, a few employees gathered around to hear him speak, and their facial expressions immediately let you know that they are not at all looking forward to him taking over the company.

tfw you, like, can't believe this is happening to you pic.twitter.com/XZDqmJgfNH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2022

Here’s a sample of what some folks are saying online about the photo:

“I would be excited to meet Elon Musk. What is wrong with her?”

“Their faces are like manna for my soul. Their anguish sustains and nourishes me. Seethe on commies, seethe on.”

“I’m wondering, is it the fact that they may not be able to work from home anymore or that they can’t censor ideas they don’t agree with? I’d be upset about no WFH but not the other.”

“Look at the body language on those people.”

“How can she ban anyone when she’s in the lobby? She mad”

“Oh my lord, this is so good!!”

“What is so amusing to me is how the rest of us have had to take mandatory ‘Inclusion’ and ‘Diversity’ and ‘Equity’ HR training and live under strict progressive social rules at work and have for YEARS…”

“Oh my God, she’s so mad that she won’t be able to ban people willy nilly anymore lmao I love it”

“I have been waiting for YEARS to see these sad, depressed and angry looks on these people’s faces. This is wonderful”

