This is one of the funniest videos that we’ve seen, apparently even mounted police horses don’t like the pride flags being put up all over the world.

In the following video, the horses are spooked and hate the rainbow flag pained on the street they have to walk across, and the police riders/handlers have to walk them all the way round the flag to get them going down the street.

Apparently even police horses don’t like the forced narrative or perversions of this movement.

WATCH BELOW:

Aw Sea biscuit,I don’t blame you one bit bud…❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AF8bQ62tC3 — Stacy Petkovsek (@PetkovsekStacy1) June 25, 2021

