HILARIOUS: Mike Lindell Asks CNN Reporter if He Needs a Hug “YOUR WORRIED ABOUT OLD MIKE? Oh God Bless You” (VIDEO)

Mike Lindell is standing up to CNN’s corrupt smear campaign on Friday morning, and landed one of the best responses in recent memories.

Fox News refuses to run his ads, CNN wants to interview him to try to smear him, he was cancelled by dozens of big box retail stores, but Mike Lindell is still fighting back.

CNN’s reporter says “You could possibly be the victim of a scam here.”

Lindell’s response is epic.

“Well then why don’t you come to the Symposium and make $5 million dollars, are you worried about me, we should give a hug. Your worried about old Mike, oh God bless you!”

Watch the full video below.

BREAKING: Mike Lindell just asked a CNN reporter if he needed a hug bc he was so worriedhttps://t.co/faQ7lHQppL pic.twitter.com/a5OJbsDqdA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 6, 2021

