HILARIOUS! Liberals Storm Out of Comedy Show After Transgender Jokes TRIGGER Them [VIDEO]

In a hilarious and stunning display of hypersensitivity and intolerance, a group of easily triggered liberals made a dramatic exit from a comedy show simply because a comedian dared to crack a few jokes about Dylan Mulvaney. It seems that these delicate souls couldn’t handle a bit of humor that didn’t align with their fragile sensibilities.

During the stand-up performance, the talented comedian Chrissie Mayr fearlessly delved into the topic of Bud Light’s transgender star and the rather slow progress in his physical transformation. With a touch of wit, Mayr quipped, “Why has it been a year of girlhood and still no tits? I know! That’s day one, okay?”

While most of the audience enjoyed the lighthearted banter, a select few appeared to be deeply offended.

Undeterred by the reaction, Mayr attempted to diffuse the tension, acknowledging the differing beliefs in the room.

She playfully remarked, “At least they all have different beliefs. It’s okay. Some of us can believe in reality and some of us can’t. It’s all good. This is America, we all have different beliefs.” However, this reasonable attempt at humor and unity was met with an outburst from the disgruntled women, who shouted expletives and accused Mayr of being a “transphobe” as they stormed out of the venue.

But Mayr had the last laugh, skillfully utilizing her comedic prowess to poke fun at one of the departing women’s weight, quipping, “Make sure she gets home safe. I don’t want those women to get harpooned in the neck on their way to their cars.”

It’s a testament to Mayr’s resilience and ability to navigate the increasingly hostile environment where even comedy, an art form known for pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms, is met with such unwarranted hostility.

This incident highlights the distressing erosion of civil discourse and the emergence of a climate where comedy itself is under attack. In a world where humor is meant to bring people together, it’s disheartening to witness the stifling of free expression and the growing intolerance for divergent viewpoints.

It’s high time we reevaluate our priorities and rediscover the ability to laugh, even at ourselves, without resorting to personal attacks and walking out in a fit of self-righteous indignation.

WATCH:

It’s the long awaited TRANS JOKE walk out moment from my show in Dallas last week!!



Enjoy! 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/WgiMSZrmZC — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

