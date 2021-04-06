HILARIOUS: Leftist Mob Triggered By Greg Gutfeld Making Fun of Brian Williams (VIDEO)

The insane leftist mob and their media masters were insanely triggered on Tuesday morning after Greg Gutfeld debuted his new show “Gutfeld” on the Fox News network. In his opening segment, he did a piece making fun of MSNBC’s Brian Williams. You know, the same guy who was demoted/fired whatever you want to call it from NBC for lying about taking heavy fire while riding in a military helicopter?

So that’s why the left is mad, because Gutfeld made fun of someone like Williams, and it’s hilarious.

Greg Gutfeld Launches New Fox new show by mocking Brian Williams, Don Lemon, Late Night Hosts, and leftists are throughly upset on twitter😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y2M44NjjQC — Cindy (@RealCindy9) April 6, 2021

This has been a hilarious morning watching the left scramble to defend a guy who lied about being in a Helicopter taking fire from our enemies… The guy was literally fired for it, but keep defending him you puppets…



Gutfeld Triggered the HELL out of them! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 6, 2021

You can watch Greg’s first monologue from the ALL NEW Gutfeld Below:

Here’s some of the Triggered liberal responses below.

Any Fox News host mocking Brian Williams for being a liar is like Roy Moore mocking Matt Gaetz for chasing underaged girls. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) April 6, 2021

I saw Brian Williams trending on Twitter; apparently some dude on Fox has a new show & trying to get a laugh at Williams' expense.



Brian Williams is the wittiest news anchor on television. He's also super talented.



Can't wait to watch 11th Hour tonight! — Kathy L (@kathyl_sd) April 6, 2021

The Brian Williams thing happened in 2015. Way to hit those current headlines in your joke writing. They are so bad at this. — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) April 6, 2021

I am making it a point to watch Brian Williams tonight on @11thHour because he'll beat the snot out of the Fox guy even if he doesn't say a word about him. It will be delicious. — Catherine – #WearAMask😷 #StayAtHome🏠 🌊 (@Birdmischief) April 6, 2021

This guy even applauded The Lincoln Project with Brian Williams…

I applaud the Lincoln Project ad saying that words matter and that just maybe, the Atlanta shooting had something to do with months and months of Trump calling Covid the Chinese Virus and the Kung Flu. And I applaud Brian Williams for showing the ad. Words matter. — Scott Lawrence (@Scottmusicpiano) April 6, 2021

What are your thoughts, do you enjoy Gutfeld triggering the liberals.

5 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...