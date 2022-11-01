News

Hilarious Kari Lake Says ‘Scariest Halloween Costume in 2022 is Liz Cheney’ After Cheney Starts Running Anti-Lake Ads Against Her in Arizona [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

Kari Lake joined the crew on Fox and Friends Monday morning for their Halloween show to discuss Liz Cheney running an ad against her in the state of Arizona.

Kari Lake said that Liz Cheney is going to be her biggest fundraiser, and stated they’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since Cheney’s ads starting airing in her state.

“It’s sad and a little bit scary, I think the scariest costume you could put on for Halloween would be Liz Cheney,” Lake said.

Watch the hilarious segment below

WATCH:

