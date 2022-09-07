HILARIOUS! John Daly Admits He’s Drunk and Having a Blast at Arkansas Game Last Week [VIDEO]

Arkansas native and legendary golfer John Daly had a blast last Saturday at the Arkansas/Cincinnati college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was a guest on the college pre-game show “SEC Nation” Saturday ahead of the game.

Daly played golf for the Razorbacks and went on to become a professional golfer on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. He has five first-places in PGA Tour tournaments over his career.

Known for his driving distance off the tee and his non-country-club appearance and attitude, his exceptionally long backswing, inconsistency of his play as well as his personal life. But he is one of the most beloved Razorback athletes in the program’s history.

Daly arrived at his alma mater ready to party. He said, “I got some good shit right here,” to fans that were offering him beers before his Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24. Daly admitted that he had one drink too many during the pre-game show.

“We gotta beer for you. We gotta beer for you.”



“I got some good shit right here.”



John Daly LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/9CQGYjAA8l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

It was evident that Daly was having a blast on the set of the show, where he had the opportunity to smack a golf ball into smithereens and even played big cup beer pong with the hosts before the game began.

Long John, his nickname for his long drives, aka: “Grip it and Rip It” is known for smoking cigarettes on courses and winning major golfing tournaments, and is one of the more entertaining athletes on the tour, when he chooses to play.

The 56-year-old’s time on the show peaked when the Razorback and golf legend hilariously admitted that he was intoxicated saying, “I’m not going to lie, I’m drunk,” after being asked a question.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m drunk”



— John Daly on SEC Nation pic.twitter.com/e9ypOTs8OG — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 3, 2022

There is no question there is no one quite John Daly. He is unapologetically himself and it is why people love him so much.

