Hilarious ‘Hasbulla’ Signs Five Year Deal with UFC (Seriously) [DETAILS INSIDE]

Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, a fixture with many MMA personalities who runs in combat sports circles, recently signed a five-year deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), according to a report from veteran journalist Igor Lazorin.

The punch that started everything pic.twitter.com/t31QEV8ZFx — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) September 11, 2022

“This is a blast from the face,” Lazorin wrote on Instagram. “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed five year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

Hasbulla really called him a goof for handing him the wrong sized shoe 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BdZoafpdBW — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) September 6, 2022

Hasbulla known for his crazy antics, comedy, and taunting fighters in the UFC is a hilarious edition as the UFC the worlds leader in combative sports looks to add an entertainment side to the frey.

Retweet to brighten someone’s day pic.twitter.com/fTxezmn6Rr — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) September 5, 2022

Here he is with current UFC Featherweight King Alexander Volkanovski, and he’s fearless smashing a sandwich in his face, check out the video below.

