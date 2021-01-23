HILARIOUS: Freudian Slip as Schumer Talks about Trump’s ‘Erection’ Instead of Insurrection (VIDEO)

Well when you spew enough insanity, eventually your true feelings catch up with you like they did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday.

That’s right, as Chucky himself was rambling on about his hate filled Trump drivel, it seems some of his true feelings about President Trump may have came out, as he made quite the Freudian slip.

In the middle of his rambling rant of stupidity, Schumer instead of saying insurrection, used the word “Erection,” which is probably more towards the feelings of Democrats everywhere who can’t seem to get Donald J. Trump out of their heads.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Well now we know what the Chuckster thinks about Donald Trump, and he’s aroused about it too 🙂 pic.twitter.com/D8nhuiujsv — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 23, 2021

You can’t even make this up anymore America!

