HILARIOUS: Elon Musk BAN HAMMERS Liberal Loon Kathy Griffin After She and Others Changed Their Names to Impersonate Him on Twitter

Elon Musk has had enough of liberals insanity and bullshit, and he’s dropping the hammer on their temper tantrums and stupidity.

The world’s richest man, Twitter CEO, Tesla CEO and SpaceX CEO and Founder has had enough of the liberal loons like Kathy Griffin and others. Liberals throwing butthurt temper tantrums like spoiled children over Musk changing verification to charge $8 per month. The lunatics are so mad they’re not so special anymore, and it’s hilarious to watch this scene unfold.

So instead of just saying “I’m not going to pay it” because as you know, Twitter is still free even if you don’t have the blue checkmark, they’re acting out. Musk however is treating them like a parent, and spanking their spoiled rotten asses right off the platform.

The latest victim if Kathy Griffin, you remember her right? The deranged leftist lunatic who held up a severed head of former President Donald J. Trump and you were supposed to think that shit was funny? Yeah, well now she’s changed her name to Elon Musk with her blue checkmark and tried to impersonate him. So did several others. They’ve all been permanently banned from the platform, and we thank you for that Mr. Musk. Good riddance to these anti-free speech jackasses.

Musk’s announcement of a new policy came in a tweet on Sunday saying, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

Musk continued, “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.”

Musk added, “This will be clearly identified as a condition to signing up to Twitter Blue.”

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Musk has previously said he opposed permanent bans, including the one imposed on Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrections.

Kathy Griffin was one of the latest casualties in the impersonation violation, as the comedian’s account was suspended Sunday. Griffin, 62, changed her profile name to Musk, and appeared to be promptly banned from the social media site.

Griffin was so triggered that she jumped on her dead mothers’ Twitter account to take another shot at Musk. Yes folks, these people are insane.

Well look who's back, Kathy Griffin is tweeting from her dead mother's account…



Stop by and give her some "encouragement" 🤣#KathyGriffin #ByeKathy https://t.co/RxsGnO9kJk pic.twitter.com/ST39uxHIho — Scott Bales (@duckmansasylum) November 7, 2022

Despite her handle showing her own @kathygriffin name, the moniker by her blue checkmark said “Elon Musk”, which goes against the company policy against impersonation.

‘Mad Men’ star Rich Sommer also had his account removed for changing his username and photo to match Musk’s.

Despite initially launching the new Twitter Blue $7.99 per month subscription Saturday, the New York Times reported Sunday Twitter will delay its new blue check subscription rollout until after Tuesday’s midterm amid concerns of election misinformation that would be caused by the new plan.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...