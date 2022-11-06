Hilarious Democrat Midterm Ad: Vote for the Status Quo from The Babylon Bee is the Funniest Thing We’ve Seen Today [VIDEO INSIDE]

This has to be the funniest Joe Biden gaffe video put together in history, and it comes from none other than the funny guys and gals over at The Babylon Bee.

We’ll keep this short and sweet, if you need a laugh, this video is for you. Check it out below and Let’s Go Brandon!

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...