HILARIOUS! Biden to Restart Trump’s Border Wall Construction to Plug “Gaps” Amid Biden’s Border Crisis

The Biden administration is now reportedly restarting construction of former President Donald J. Trump’s wall along the U.S. – Mexico border as the administration now struggles with one of the worst border crisis in recent memory.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the conversation with ICE employees last week that the administration is considering finishing the “Gaps in the wall.”

“It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” Mayorkas said, according to notes of the ICE session reviewed by The Washington Times. “The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished.”

The Times report says that Mayorkas mentioned “particular projects” and they included “gaps,” “gates,” and any areas “where the wall has been completed but the technology has not been implemented.”

The report noted that the new completed section of border wall is more than just a wall as it includes technology that allows authorities to detect incursions and features “high-speed roads” that allows for rapid response. The report also highlighted recent polling that showed that the majority of Americans, 53% overall, support construction of the border wall.

Politico reported last month that Biden was under investigation by the Government Accountability Office for halting billions of dollars in payments that were scheduled to go out to companies that had been contracted to finish building the wall.

“Now the Government Accountability Office is launching a review to determine whether the new president broke the law by freezing the money in violation of budget rules designed to keep Congress in control of the cash flow,” Politico reported. “The probe highlights the challenge presidents have historically faced in fulfilling campaign promises that require money to be spent — or suspended — at odds with Congress’ intent.”

