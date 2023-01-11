News

Hi-Rez the Rapper Releases New Music Video Featuring Dr. Malone and AwakenWithJP Sure to TRIGGER the Left

This might be the best thing we’ve seen all week as Conservative rapper Hi-Rez has released a new amazing music video and song feature Dr. Robert Malone, Awaken with JP, Ian Smith, and others.

An absolutely hilarious video, and lyrics that will have you sharing with your friends, this is truly brilliant. The left is going to have a meltdown as this continues to grow.

Special cameos by Dr. Robert Malone, JP Sears, Harley Morenstein, Lou Uridel, and Ian Smith.

This is how you lead a movement and educate folks, by uniting like this video.

Check it out below!

