Hi-Rez the Rapper Releases New Music Video Featuring Dr. Malone and AwakenWithJP Sure to TRIGGER the Left

This might be the best thing we’ve seen all week as Conservative rapper Hi-Rez has released a new amazing music video and song feature Dr. Robert Malone, Awaken with JP, Ian Smith, and others.
An absolutely hilarious video, and lyrics that will have you sharing with your friends, this is truly brilliant. The left is going to have a meltdown as this continues to grow.
Special cameos by Dr. Robert Malone, JP Sears, Harley Morenstein, Lou Uridel, and Ian Smith.
This is how you lead a movement and educate folks, by uniting like this video.
Check it out below!
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Remodeling $700 a day with my cell phone part-time. Now I’ve gotten my fifth payslip for $19,632 and every one I’ve created has ended up duplicating and pasting images online. edc.300 This house painting makes yankee kingdom ready to make extra cash daily for clear aiming and jobs and also the standard earnings are just awesome… http://aboutwork11.blogspot.com