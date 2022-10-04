Herschel Walker’s Son Lashes Out! Claims His Father Isn’t a Family Man, Same Day The Daily Beast’s Fact-less Article on Alleged 2009 Abortion Goes Viral

What an interesting turn of events we have here as Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker is lashing out as his father, claiming he isn’t a family man after all. It’s quite sketchy and suspicious since Walker is leading in several polls, and the midterm elections are just a few weeks away.

News broke today from yet another anonymous source from The Daily Beast about an alleged 2009 abortion Walker paid for, big shocker, that’s what they do. They operate in anonymous sources, not facts. They write slanderous hit pieces as they’ve done time and time again about yours truly over the Seth Rich murder, but what the hell, maybe this time they’re actually telling the truth. I doubt it though.

EXCLUSIVE: Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion absolutist, paid for an abortion in 2009. We have the receipts. Literally. Me @thedailybeast https://t.co/IzOEEg4quN — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) October 3, 2022

According to The Daily Beast, Walker who is an anti-abortion candidate, paid for an abortion back in 2009, and they claim to have the receipts. That’s right, they refuse to name the source YET AGAIN.. How long will conservatives, liberals, and Americans keep falling for this kind of journalism? It’s absolute bullshit folks.

They didn’t even include a copy of the bank check signed by Walker that they claimed to have, where is this supposed amazing journalistic piece from The Daily Beast? Won’t name the source, won’t reveal the receipt from the abortion clinic, won’t show the copy of the cashed check they claimed to also have? FYI, that check would have went back to Herschel Walker, not the person he wrote it too. Just some fun facts for those keeping score at home.

According to The Daily Beast, with zero evidence provided besides a signed Get Well Card that doesn’t mention anything about the abortion, it’s just a signed card from Walker to someone. That’s the only evidence they have provided. They claim there is a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic in 2009, that’s also not included by the way. They claim lots of things, but of course, none of this is included.

According to the article, Walker wrote the woman a check for $700 on Sept 17, 2009. The check was deposited two days later. Again, if they had the check, they would have had to of gotten it from Walker, or illegally from someone, because it wouldn’t be from the alleged person who received it.

It sure is strange how this Daily Beast article and his son attacking him on the same day comes just a month before the 2022 midterms, the timing is so honest it should make one chuckle, shouldn’t it?

This story is more than credible. The woman provided us with a receipt from the abortion clinic, an image of a check from Herschel Walker reimbursing her for the abortion, and a "get well" card Herschel Walker sent her with the check.https://t.co/ryvGyvZ5mP — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 3, 2022

More than credible you say? Yet you won’t show the check, you won’t release the name of the accuser, and you won’t release the receipt from the abortion clinic. As they used to say on “The Brady Bunch” ‘Sure Jan, we believe you.’

Well that prompted this response from Herschel Walker:

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

Which prompted Walker’s son to make this response a couple of hours later:

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Which makes no sense, because we found this tweet from not long ago where he was praising his father.

So who do you believe America? An article with zero receipts, zero proof, and that won’t name the source? Typical mainstream media nonsensical bullshit. Walker says he will be suing The Daily Beast tomorrow morning in court, business is about to pick up.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...