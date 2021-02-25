Herschel Walker: ‘Slavery ended over 130 years ago’ and Black Americans Shouldn’t Get Reparations

NFL Hall of Famer and Great Herschel Walker testified before the U.S. House hearing that Black Americans shouldn’t get reparations for slavery, and that it was a ridiculous notion as most Americans feel.

“We use Black power to create white guilt,” he said early in his opening statement. “My approach is biblical. How can I ask my Heavenly Father to forgive me if I can’t forgive my brother?”

He added: “Reparations teach separation. Slavery ended over 130 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?”

“Reparations, where does the money come from?” he asked the House Judiciary Committee subcommittee. “Does it come from all the other races except the Black taxpayers? Who is Black? What percentage of Black must you be to receive reparations? Do you go to 23andMe or a DNA test to determine the percentage of Blackness?”

He added: “Some Black immigrants weren’t here during slavery, nor their ancestors. Some states didn’t even have slavery.”

Walker closed out his thoughts with,

“I feel it continues to let us know we’re still African American, rather than just American. Reparation or atonement is outside the teaching of Jesus Christ.”

Walker echoes the sentiments of the 45th President’s followers, and the majority of Americans thoughts on the insane left constantly being offended by anything and everything.

