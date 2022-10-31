Herschel Walker Responds to Obama’s Visit to Georgia and Attack on Him [VIDEO]

As has been reported by most media outlets, the desperate Democrats have pulled Barack Obama to help them intheir fledgling races in Georgia. He was in Atlanta on Friday trying to help Stacey Abrams, who is way behind Governor Brian Kemp in a rematch for the governorship of Georgia, as well as Raphael Warnock, who in the most recent poll from Rasmussen is shown trailing Herschel Walker by five points.

Obama lambasted Walker in a bizarre attack, saying Walker was a great football player, but what did he have to offer as a candidate? Obama made an analogy, saying you wouldn’t want him to fly the plane if you needed to fly. He also claimed Walker was a “celebrity who wants to be a politician.”

But Obama must have forgotten, Walker is a son of Georgia who went to school in the state, and he wants to work for Georgia and when he speaks, he comes across as a genuine person to the people in the state. That’s why he is connecting with the voters.

Walker destroyed Obama’s remarks about him in a hilarious and honest four-and-a-half-minute response without any notes, no teleprompter, and no closed-captioning required, just real talk.

Watch the video here:

Walker’s response on Saturday was, “President Obama was here last night. He said I’m a celebrity. He got that one wrong, didn’t he? I’m not a celebrity, I’m a warrior for God. He got something else wrong, too. Remember two years ago he told us to vote for Joe Biden, didn’t he? He got that one wrong, did he not? He’s lost twice in Georgia already, hasn’t he, so I think he probably needs to sit this one out.” Walker was referencing both presidential campaigns, in which Obama lost the state of Georgian both times.

Walker then took on the pilot analogy, saying Obama said he wouldn’t hire Walker to be a pilot. “I wouldn’t hire him (Obama) to be a pilot either,” Walker declared to laughs. He then said,” Obama would probably want him on his debate team after Walker so handily dispatched Warnock in the debate. Gas prices are up, crime is up, and the border is wide open.”

Walker added, “They’re destroying this country. They don’t even know the definition of a woman yet.”

Walker then asked about Obama, “Where has he been? Everything has gotten worse under Biden. He’s been in his nice house, hasn’t he? I haven’t seen him. Did he bring any cheaper gas? Did he bring any cheaper groceries? So, what did he come here to do?” Herschel answered his own question, “Obama came to pump Warnock, but Warnock’s problem is he needs to pick being a senator or a minister because he’s not good at either one of them.”

Walker explained that Obama hadn’t done right by Americans, neither he nor Warnock wanted to do the job that needed to be done. They didn’t want to “get dirty” to get the work done. But Walker said he would pray for Obama because he got with the “wrong horse” with Warnock. He declared it time for Warnock to leave and “don’t let the door hit your butt as you’re walking out of there.”

Democrats who have been trying to save John Fetterman by comparing him to Herschel Walker are not only dishonest about Fetterman, but they haven’t been listening to Walker. This may have been one of the best response speeches to Obama that has been said this campaign season, and he took apart the great narcissist in the process.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for content in this article.

