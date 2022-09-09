Herschel Walker Builds 3 Point Lead Over Pretend Pastor Raphael Warnock in Georgia Senate Race, Kemp Widens Lead Over Abrams

Republican nominee Hershel Walker has built a 3 point lead in the latest polling over incumbent pretend pastor Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Why are we calling him a pretend pastor, well he’s pro abortion for starters, and he backs Black Lives Matter and Antifa. It’s pretty alarming folks.

The poll was conducted on September 6 and 7 and has Walker ahead of Warnock by 3 percentage points.

Walker received 47 percent compared to Warnock’s 44 percent, while libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received four percent.

An additional five percent of respondents remained undecided, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted by Fox 5 Atlanta, a liberal media outlet in the heart of Atlanta, so its’ great news for Walker.

“Warnock is winning among younger voters and seniors but trails badly among those 40-64. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%. Walker is receiving 12% support from African American respondents,” said Towery. “With only 4% undecided, this race could very well be headed to a General Election runoff given the fact that there seems to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs.”

These results have now practically reversed themselves from the last time that Fox 5 and Insider Advantage conducted the poll back in July. In that poll, Warnock held a three point lead over Walker.

While the Senate race seems close, Georgia incumbent Governor Brian Kemp has expanded his lead over Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams by 5 percent, according to the Fox 5 poll. 50 percent of the respondents preferred Kemp while 42 chose Abrams.

“Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He receives right at 10% of African American support and a rather astounding 68% of white voters surveyed. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters while Kemp receives 63% from men,” explained InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery. “Kemp has support from 50% of independents. With two months to go, Kemp would seem poised to potentially escape Georgia’s General Election runoff requirement.”

