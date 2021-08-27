HERSCHEL WALKER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR U.S. SENATE SEAT IN THE PEACH STATE

We all knew this was coming and now it’s official. Former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Georgia Herschel Walker is running for the United States Senate in the great state of Georgia.

Walker made the announcement Wednesday that he is running as a Republican in the Peach State. He’s running to unseat horrific Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2022 midterms.

Walker has the support of President Donald J. Trump who’s been pushing him to run for years.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/JdKJ193Nkn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2021

According to an August poll from Fabrizio Lee, Walker leads the Republican primaries with 54 percent support. A separate poll conducted this month by Public Polling Policy shows Warnock leading Walker 48% to 46%, which is well within the margin of error.

The Georgia U.S. Senate race is will be one of the most competitive U.S. Senate race for the 2022 midterms considering the two recent Senate seats the GOP lost earlier this year. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated former Senator Kelly Loeffler in January with 51% to 49%. Despite her defeat, Loeffler is considering another run for her old seat.

Walker should be a heavy favorite to win in Georgia when the smoke clears. He is truly loved in the state by Georgia Bulldogs fans everywhere, and can really hold his own with a mic in his hand.

