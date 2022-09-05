HEROES: Country Music Star Jason Aldean Backs Wife Brittany’s Stance Against Transgender Agenda: Woke Mob Now Trying to Cancel Them

Country Music Star Jason Aldean is backing his beautiful wife Brittany Aldean who’s a very outspoken conservative and Trump supporter, and rightfully so.

Last week Brittany innocently posted this caption to a video:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

She’s not wrong, all of us with common sense and brains feel the same way. But it didn’t take long for the woke brigade and transgender we want to shove our thoughts and make them your thoughts police to come on the attack against her.

The trans-police said she had committed a heinous crime for not wanting genitals mutilated and private’s chopped off, how dare her want people to be the two genders God intended them to be.

Jason tried to lighten the mood with a little humor as he’s known to do. “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” along with the cry laughing emoji.

However that just set off the radical leftists and tranny’s even further.

The Daily Wire reported how Cassadee Pope lashed out with her opinion:

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Yes, I’m sure the transgenders are just stacked in lines to listen to Jason Aldean at a country concert, whatever will he do Cassadee, how will he manage without your support?

Country singer Maren Morris agreed with Pope, saying, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Country star Ryan Hurd shared: “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we’re fucking fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 27, 2022

Imagine being a country music star and thinking that supporting trans-kids (this should be a crime by the way) and supporting that lifestyle would help your audience and your pocketbook in the country music world? These people are insane!

The controversy grew over the weekend as notables, including Fox News and Daily Wire contributor Candance Owens, jumped in to support Brittany.

Desiring to move forward, on Sunday Brittany posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, “I love y’all, that’s all.”

There were many supportive comments, including one from her husband Jason, who wrote, “MY Barbie!!”

Jason’s comment appears to reference country singer Maren Morris calling Brittany an “Insurrection Barbie.”

The Daily Wire noted that “Brittany faced a lot of hate following her [“tomboy”] statement.” But as the transgender community accused her of being transphobic, Brittany decided to share her opinion on the matter:

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils.”

Brittany continued: “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions.”

“Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions,” Brittany concluded. “Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!”

