HEROES! Body Cam Video Shows Nashville Metro PD Charge in and Take Down Mentally Deranged Trans Killer at Christian School

In the very graphics and frightening video that you will see below, the heroic police officers of the Nashville Metro Police Department charged towards the gunfire and took out the mentally deranged trans school shooter at the Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bravery of the Nashville Metro PD on full display in this body cam video charging in and taking out this mentally deranged psychopath.. These are what true warriors and heroes look like. We can never thank men like this enough… pic.twitter.com/FzTsTpEMiW — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 28, 2023

See what Americans said about these Heroes below!

Holy shit. Heroes — Les Lygene (@LesterLygene) March 28, 2023

God Bless all officers🙏🏼❤️🕊 — Susan @sueg1021 🇺🇸🙏🏼💖⭕️🐝 (@sueg1021) March 28, 2023

Good guys with guns. Saved the rest of the children in the school. Amen. — Althea595 (@tab24759) March 28, 2023

I cried watching this praying if God forbid this ever happened at my kids’ school they would be fortunate enough to have brave officers like these to run in toward gunfire setting aside their own lives to save someone else. They are angels on earth 💙 — Jen Thorpe (@nolibkidmomma) March 28, 2023

Now that's how it's done. Amen for these brave cops — Dan S (@Sandoggy2022) March 28, 2023

If you see a police officer today, thank them for what they do America!

