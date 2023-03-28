News

HEROES! Body Cam Video Shows Nashville Metro PD Charge in and Take Down Mentally Deranged Trans Killer at Christian School

by Howard Roark

The Bravery of the Nashville Metro PD on full display in this body cam video charging in and taking out this mentally deranged psychopath.. These are what true warriors and heroes look like. We can never thank men like this enough…

In the very graphics and frightening video that you will see below, the heroic police officers of the Nashville Metro Police Department charged towards the gunfire and took out the mentally deranged trans school shooter at the Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

See what Americans said about these Heroes below!

If you see a police officer today, thank them for what they do America!

