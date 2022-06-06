HEROES: 5 Tampa Bay Rays MLB Players Refuse to Wear Pride Jerseys and Hats

The media is in an uproar, and we’re celebrating these heroes for standing up and going against the propaganda LGBTQ+ crowd here at The DC Patriot. Enough is enough of this insanity being pushed down the throats of Christians and Conservatives in America.

Never in history have we seen a nation cater to one percent of its population with pandering and nonsensical rhetoric like we have with this bullying movement of the LGBTQ crowd.

“Nearly every Tampa Bay player who took the field against the White Sox in the first inning did so with a rainbow-colored sunburst logo patch on his right arm and a rainbow-colored “TB” logo on his cap,” Adam Berry reported for MLB.com.

Five Rays pitchers opted out. Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson. They peeled off the logo and wore the team’s standard baseball caps, according to the Tampa Bay Times writer Marc Topkin. These men are HEROES!

Adam told Topkin that, while they respected the team’s decision to show its support of the LGBTQ+ community, they opted out for religious reasons.

“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here.”

But, he continued, “When we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage.”

Florida Governor and future presidential front runner Ron DeSantis agreed with the players. Last week DeSantis said he doesn’t believe tax dollars should pay for professional sports stadiums. He also said it was “inappropriate to subsidize political activism of a private corporation.”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...