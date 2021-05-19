HERO! Watch as 10-Year-Old Boy SLAMS School Board Over Mask Mandate ‘None of this makes any sense…’

A 10-year-old boy is going viral after absolutely annihilating the school board in his district and worthless teachers on the mask mandate. This is a video that every American needs to see!

He calls out the teachers for their hypocrisy for always yelling at students without masks while not wearing the masks themselves. This young man is a hero.

A lot of [the rules] didn’t make any sense to me. Like the fact that we were not allowed to play on the playground or have student council. OR turn to face each other at lunch. And we also have to wear masks outside at P.E. and on track. I love my school and all, but my teacher seems really stressed and that makes me feel bad. One teacher walks around with a clipboard full of referrals for any student whose mask isn’t on properly. It makes me feel scared. That same teacher yells at us for having our mask down to drink water while we are outside at car line. She told us we had to wait until we were in our parent’s car to have a drink of water. SHE had HER mask down the entire time while SHE was yelling at US. … This happens a lot. And it seems unfair that teachers take their masks off while they yell at us kids and that we need to pull ours up. I asked my mom if there’s a word for this and she said there is. HYPOCRISY!

This 10 year-old boy just obliterated his school board’s mask mandate and calls out its unfairness and hypocrisy.



You’re going to want to watch this one… pic.twitter.com/8y7SwNOLot — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2021

The fact that this kid is calling out the liberal teachers for their hypocrisy is something that most Americans can relate to. The Teachers Unions are a joke, most teachers are un-fireable because of it, and they bully students and parents alike.

My kids are 7 and 13, and they have the same problem with the masks as this young man. It’s an absolute abomination to our children that they are still wearing masks in schools when the science shows kids don’t get the virus, kids recover quickly if they do, and they don’t spread it. It’s sickening how much control the schools have over our children and our lives.

I encourage and urge you to put your children into private schools or home school them. We must get school choice in America, and we must do it now!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...