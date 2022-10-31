HERO! Texas Mom Shoots Home Invader Through Bedroom Door Where She and Her Kids Locked Themselves Inside Fearing for Their Lives

A frightening and horrific scene in Texas as a mother and her children locked themselves in a bedroom during a break in last Tuesday night at her home.

The mother then shot through the door, hitting the alleged intruder after he didn’t leave and after warning him she had a gun. What a psycho, and what a brave Momma Bear!

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies and deputy constables responded to a home burglary in progress in the 5500 block of Nardo Street in rural Edinburg around 9:13 p.m., officials said.

Edinburg is about 25 minutes north of McAllen, near the Mexican border.

The homeowner said a man – identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia – had broken into the home through the garage and was trying to get into a bedroom in which the homeowner and her children had locked themselves in, officials stated.

After seeing the mugshot, he looks like an upstanding citizen.

Carlos Garcia

Image source: Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center

The homeowner warned Garcia that police had been called and that she had a gun, officials said.

When Garcia refused to leave and continued trying to get into the bedroom, the homeowner shot once through the door officials said, after she fired Garcia fled the house.

Deputies searched the field with helicopter assistance and found Garcia about 100 yards away in an open field with a gunshot wound to his left arm, officials stated.

Garcia was medically cleared and booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center for burglary of habitation with intent, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s an active investigation and encourages witnesses with any additional information to contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS,” officials said.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra gave props to the brave Momma Bear!

“You have the right to defend yourself in your own home against an intruder,” Guerra told the station. “I imagine she was in fear of her life…so she did what she had to do, and we support her.”

Guerra told KRGV that Garcia and the woman know each other but declined to elaborate on their relationship.

“You don’t have to give notice,” the sheriff added to the station. “If someone’s breaking into your home, you have the right to protect yourself and use deadly force, and you’re not going to have any problem with the sheriff of Hidalgo County.”

